Business News & Notes: Glass Pick-Up Recycling, F.C. Brewery Earns Gold Medal & More

Business News & Notes: February 27 – March 4, 2020

George Mason High Students Start Glass Pick-Up Recycling Service

Two enterprising George Mason High School students, junior Jonathan Oppenheimer (right) and freshman Danny Oppenheimer (pictured), have started a glass recycling service for City of Falls Church residents in response to the City’s announcement that it would no longer collect glass in its weekly recycling pick-up service.

For $5 or $10 a month, depending on frequency, they will provide curbside pick-up on the first and/or third Wednesday of each month to save residents a trip to the glass recycling container at the City’s Recycling Center, 111 Gordon Road. The service is also available, with a different pricing structure, for local businesses. P

ayment can be made through Venmo at @GlassHouseFCC or, if necessary, other payment options as mutually agreed upon. For more information, email glasshousefcc@gmail.com or visit shorturl.at/qET27.

Capital Caring Health Expands In-Home Care

Capital Caring Health has expanded its nonprofit services to provide primary care at home to people age 65 and older who are home-limited.

This new program provides medical house calls by a team that includes a physician, nurse practitioner and social worker who specialize in the care of older adults with advanced illness. Available 24 hours a day, seven days a week for urgent needs, the new service’s team-based approach helps elders age at home safely and with dignity.

Capital Caring Health, which accepts Medicare and other insurance for the doctor and nurse practitioner visits, also provides patients and their families with hospice, grief support, palliative care, veterans health and support services, and patient pet services. For more information call 800-869-2136 or visit www.capitalcaring.org.

Settle Down Easy Wins Gold Medal for Chili Pepper Beer

Settle Down Easy Brewing Company has been awarded the best Chili Pepper Beer in the United States by winning gold at the 2020 Best of Craft Beer Awards.

The Falls Church nano-brewery was also named best new brewer in Virginia for 2019 by www.ratebeer.com on the same day. Settle Down Easy has grown from 50 barrels to 80 barrels since opening at 2822 Fallfax Drive in November 2018.

For more information, visit www.settledowneasybrewing.com.

Gregory Washington Named New George Mason University President

Dr. Gregory Washington has been named the eighth president of George Mason University. Washington is the dean of the Henry Sameuli School of Engineering at the University of California-Irvine.

He will join the university on July 1, 2020. For more information, visit www2.gmu.edu.

Business News & Notes is compiled by Sally Cole, Executive Director of Greater Falls Church Chamber of Commerce. She may be emailed at sally@fallschurchchamber.org.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments