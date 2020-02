The current run of “Crowns,” the award winning musical at Falls Church’s Creative Cauldron theater, has been named a Helen Hayes Award Recommended production, the Cauldron’s Laura Hull announced this week.

Saturday’s performance is already sold out and a new show has been added Sunday night at 7 that will double as a fundraiser for the City’s Tinner Hill Foundation. The show is described as “inspirational, joyous, a musical celebration of love and redemption that will make your heart sing.”

