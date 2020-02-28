Fairfax Health Department Offers Steps to Help Prevent Coronavirus

The Fairfax County Health Department, the contracted health department for the City of Falls Church, has issued a bulletin advising the public what can be done to prevent contracting COVID-19, known as the coronavirus disease. There is currently no vaccine available to prevent the respiratory disease.

The department recommends taking the steps also used to prevent the spread of flu and the common cold to prevent coronavirus including:

• Washing hands often with soap and water, or, use hand sanitizer if soap and water isn’t available

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands

• Avoid contact with people who are sick

• Stay home while you are sick and avoid close contact with others

• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or sleeve when coughing or sneezing

In addition, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular cleaning spray or wipe. The CDC also recommends avoiding all travel to China.

The latest information from the Fairfax County Health Department on the coronavirus can be found at www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus.

