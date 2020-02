On Sunday, March 8, the Old Dominion Chrysanthemum Society will present a colorful slide and discussion program with demonstrations and Q&A given by Michael James, curator of the National Bonsai and Penjing Museum at the National Arboretum in Washington, D.C.

The meeting will be held at the Falls Church Community Center (223 Little Falls St., Falls Church) at 2:30 p.m.

Free admission. Call Jim Dunne at 703-560-8776 for more information.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments