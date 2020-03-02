Falls Church Announces No Fireworks Show This Year

(Photo: Claudette Brown/News-Press)

The City of Falls Church announced today that its 40-year tradition of an Independence Day fireworks show will be suspended this year due to the construction on the new George Mason High School currently taking place. The City says it plans for the fireworks to return in 2021.

“We are disappointed our fireworks display is not possible this year,” said Danny Schlitt, director of Falls Church Recreation and Parks Department, in a press release.

It has been announced that a family-friendly event will still be held on Saturday, July 4, though details, including location, will be released at a later date. “We will still offer a unique, family-friendly event in the City. Our creative team is finalizing the details – we are excited to celebrate in a different, but still patriotic, way this year,” Schlitt said.

Construction on a new, $120 million state-of-the-art George Mason High School began this past summer and is scheduled to be completed for occupancy by December of this year.

Falls Church’s annual fireworks display regularly draws around 10,000 people and features live music, concessions and other entertainment, according to officials.

