Klobuchar Makes Campaign Stop at F.C.’s State Theatre Friday

U.S. SENATOR Amy Klobuchar talks to the State Theatre crowd during her campaign rally on Friday in Falls Church. (Photo: J. Michael Whalen)

Before she announced she was ending her campaign Monday, Democratic presidential hopeful Amy Klobuchar held a rally at The State Theatre on Friday ahead of tomorrow’s Super Tuesday primary where Virginia will be one of 14 states voting for its preferred candidate.

Klobuchar spoke to a packed house about her background as the granddaughter of an iron-ore miner and how she has the ability to convert voters who previously sided with President Donald Trump in the 2016 election.

The U.S. Senator from Minnesota also talked fondly about living in the area, which she does while Congress is in session. She cited the strong school systems of Northern Virginia as a testament to the need to continue investing in education throughout the country.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments