Mason High Mulch Sale Deadline Coming Soon

The annual mulch sale by the George Mason High School’s Athletic Boosters has an order deadline of March 18 with delivery by student-athletes on Saturday, March 28. It is the Boosters’ biggest fundraiser of the year.

The funds from mulch, as well as from spiritwear and from the concession stand, help the athletic department and the athletes.

In recent years, funds have paid for: A new speaker system for the stadium and the Mustang Gym at Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School; lacrosse nets, preventing the balls from hitting athletes and community members using the track; a golf cart for the athletic trainer to bring supplies from the school to the fields; paying down the loan for lights on the baseball and softball fields and athletic scholarships of $1,000 each to seven recipients annually.

Those interested in supporting the sports programs can do so with a purchase at the mason-fan-shop.myshopify.com.

