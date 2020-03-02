New Principal Announced at Cooper Middle

Lisa Barrow has been selected as the new principal of Cooper Middle School, effective March 2.

Barrow served as principal at Sleepy Hollow Elementary School and assistant principal at Marshall Road Elementary School and Frost Middle School. She has teaching experience in special education; having served as a middle school emotional disabilities department chair.

At the district level, she coordinated the division equity and cultural responsiveness team and was a member of the Fairfax County Public Schools’ Virginia tiered systems of support team, providing support in the development and implementation of the division-wide multi-tiered systems of support for students.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments