One Last Shindig for the Library Before Renovations

MARY RILEY STYLES PUBLIC LIBRARY and the MRSPL Foundation co-sponsored a party earlier this month for one last night of celebration before the library undergoes its renovations. Librarian Steve Ingeman from Technical Services created five mini-golf holes out of books (right photo) and got a boost from Jefferson District Park’s mini golf staff lending some putters and golf balls. There was also a raffle table where local businesses such as Botanologica, Bikenetic, Art and Frame of Falls Church and Jefferson District Park donated items. Attendees were allowed to draw all over the large bay window by circulation (left photo) as it will be demolished during the renovation.

