Rep. Beyer Thanks Buttigieg, Endorses Biden

U.S. Rep. Don Beyer, who represents the 8th District of Virginia that includes Falls Church, one of the earliest public officials to endorse Pete Buttigieg as a Democrat for president last year, issued a statement upon learning that Buttigieg suspended his campaign last night. He thanked Buttigieg and announced he is now endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden. Rep. Beyer issued the following statement last night:

“I want to thank Pete Buttigieg for his thrilling and historic candidacy. Pete and his brilliant team accomplished things no one would ever have thought possible for the mayor of a small city in Indiana. Pete, Chasten, and Team Buttigieg are wonderful people who have so much to be proud of. I remain honored to call Pete Buttigieg my friend, and look forward to what he will accomplish in time to come.

“The 2020 presidential election is the most important of my lifetime. Our nation is at a crossroads, and the question of who the best person is to lead us forward now is, for me, an easy and direct one. Donald Trump has defined himself through lies and cruelty, and governed through chaos. Democrats must counter his bad character by nominating a man with heart, strength, and a steady hand.

“Joe Biden is a statesman who has been tested by years of public service as a Senator and as the Vice President and most trusted counselor of President Barack Obama. He has the experience necessary to achieve progress and deliver results, and the ability to unite our party’s broad coalition and lead us to victory in November. As Virginians weigh their choices in Tuesday’s primary, I give my endorsement to Vice President Joe Biden.”



