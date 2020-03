Tyler Weepie. (Photo: Arlington Co.)

A 36-year-old City of Falls Church man was arrested Tuesday morning for child pornography possession, Falls Church police reported today.

Tyler Weepie of the 100 block of Birch Street was charged with four counts of possession of child pornography, an arrest made by officers participating in the regional Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, police reported in a press release.

Weepie is being held without bond in Arlington County.

