Congressional Students Conclude Massive Shoe Drive

(Photo: Courtesy The Congressional School)

THREE SIXTH GRADE STUDENTS at Congressional School in Falls Church wrapped up a shoe drive this week that accumulated more than 2100 pairs of shoes as part of a community service initiative with a global reach. The three students, Aaron Hjalmervik (left), Luke Pynchon (center) and Anderson Wexler pitched the shoe drive idea to their Congressional School classmates and administrators who quickly jumped in and supported the effort. The students partnered with a company called Funds2Orgs that distributes gently worn shoes to micro entrepreneurs in underdeveloped countries to help stimulate economic growth.

