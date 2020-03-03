Retired Teacher Returns for Black History Month Activity

Although Robin Rubio retired from Fairfax County Public Schools after 24 years of teaching, she continues to be an active member of the community.

This month, she returned to Beech Tree Elementary School to create a bulletin board for Black History Month. Rubio says, “I think it’s important because so little is known about the contributions of Black people here in the U.S.”

This year, Rubio focused on Black authors and illustrators; reading and writing are two of her passions. A few people she highlighted include Jacqueline Woodson, Jason Reynolds and Langston Hughes.

She said, “I wanted the children to know about black authors whose books they can read, or maybe have read. They can aspire to be readers and writers, as well as illustrators, too.” Rubio also added an interactive part to the bulletin board, inviting students to contribute a fact about Black History Month. Students have been adding facts throughout the month.

