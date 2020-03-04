F.C. Resident’s Art Exhibited At McDaniel College

Falls Church’s Sheila Evans is one of four senior art students who will have their work showcased at McDaniel College’s student honors exhibition.

Titled “Paraphernalia of Human Experiences,” this annual exhibition runs from March 5 – March 27 in Rice Gallery, Peterson Hall (2 College Hill, Westminster, Maryland). An opening reception takes place Thursday, March 5 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. with a gallery talk at 6 p.m.

“From my perspective, it seems that the culture surrounding social media causes people to treat identity like it’s a form of performance,” Evans said. “A lot of people post about their own lives on social media, either to share or to seem more accessible or relatable to their followers. However, whether intentionally or not, a lot of times people will only share appealing parts of their life, or purposefully share aspects to make them look better to their followers. The action of posting on social media blurs the lines between identity and performance, and I like to explore this concept with my art.”

The exhibition and reception are both free and open to the public. Rice Gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Saturday, noon – 5 p.m.

For more information, call 410-857-2595 or visit www.mcdaniel.edu.

