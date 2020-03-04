Temporary Falls Church Library Location Opens Monday

The Mary Riley Styles Public Library’s temporary location in Falls Church will open this Monday, March 9 at 9:30 a.m. The trailers outside of Thomas Jefferson Elementary School, 160 S. Oak St. will be home to the library while its permanent location on N. Virginia Ave. undergoes an expansion and renovation.

The library’s hours in the temporary location will be: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday: 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesday: 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Street parking is available and there is no parking in the school lot during school hours.

About one-third of the library’s collection will be available including current issues of magazines and newspapers. The library will continue to buy new books and other materials while in the temporary space. Story times, book discussions, ESL, and other regular programming will resume soon at the temporary location. The outdoor book drop is located just inside the fence by the trailer for patron convenience. There will be limited seating in the library and, unfortunately, there will be no room for work or study tables.

There will eventually be two public computers, a printer, and free WiFi, but they may not be available for when it opens Monday.

Digital collections (ebooks, downloadable audiobooks, digital magazines, streaming movies) and online research tools are always accessible online and via apps, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

