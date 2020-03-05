Mustangs Take Region B Title, Advance to States

(Photo: Carol Sly)

WHILE SENIOR FORWARD Emma Rollins may be seen as a playmaker in the above picture for her teammates, it was her clutch role as the shotmaker in Region 3B championship that gave George Mason High School’s girls basketball team the 39-31 win over Brentsville District High School last Friday. Rollins’ back-to-back three-pointers pushed Mason ahead 35-28 with 3:28 remaining and came at just the right time as the Tigers had cut into the Mustangs’ 27-21 lead that started off the fourth quarter.

(Photo: Carol Sly)

THE ROAD-TEAM BLACK UNIFORMS have served Mason well during a postseason run with a 38-33 win against William Monroe High School in Standardsville two nights before the team claimed the region title. Now the Mustangs will look to don the whites once more in the Class 3 state quarterfinal game versus B.T. Washington High School. The game will be held just down the road from their home gym at Marshall High School, with tip-off set for 7 p.m.

