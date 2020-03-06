Crime Report: Multiple Vehicle Crimes in Falls Church

A vehicle was stolen and several more were tampered with and broken into, according to the latest City of Falls Church crime report released this week.

One vehicle was stolen from Highland St. on Feb. 25, three vehicles were broken into and had items stolen from — one on Feb. 25 and two on Feb. 28 — and another vehicle was tampered with on Feb. 24.

In other crime, a credit card was stolen and used from the 400 block of S. Maple, and a 62-year-old man was arrested for assault in the 3000 block of W. Broad St.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: February 24 – March 1, 2020

Credit Card Theft, 400 blk S Maple Ave, Between Feb 12 and 17, a suspect took and used a credit card.

Larceny From Vehicle, 1200 blk W Broad St, Feb 24 4:30 PM, an unknown male took items of value from an unsecured vehicle.

Drug/Narcotic Offence, 7100 blk Leesburg Pike, Feb 25 1:54 AM, following a traffic stop, a male, 22, of Sterling, VA, was issued a summons for possession of marijuana.

Motor Vehicle Theft, 600 blk Highland St, Between Feb 24 11:30 PM and Feb 25 11:7 AM, unknown suspect(s) stole an unsecured vehicle.

Tamper With Auto, 300 blk Gundry Dr, Between Feb 24 10:30 PM and Feb 25 7:30 AM, unknown suspect(s) took items of value from an unsecured vehicle.

Identity Theft, 200 blk N Virginia Ave, Feb 26 11:16 AM, unknown suspect collected personal information telephonically through false pretenses.

Wire Fraud, 1200 blk Lincoln Ave, Feb 26 between 3 PM and 10 PM, unknown suspect(s) obtained money telephonically through false pretenses.

Driving Under The Influence, 400 blk W Broad St, Feb 29 1:42 AM, following a request for service, a male, 29, of Alexandria, VA, was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated.

Larceny From Vehicle, 100 blk Tinners Hill St, Between Feb 28 10:30 PM and Feb 29 8:43 AM, unknown suspect(s) took items of value from an unsecured vehicle.

Larceny From Vehicle, 200 blk Hillwood Ave, Between Feb 28 10 PM and Feb 29 9:31 AM, unknown suspect(s) took items of value from a vehicle.

Driving Under The Influence, 100 blk S Spring St, March 1 1:33 AM , following a traffic stop, a male, 27, of Falls Church, VA, was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated and Drinking While Driving.

Assault, 300 blk W Broad St, March 1 5 AM, following a call for service, a male, 62, no fixed address, was arrested for assault and battery.

