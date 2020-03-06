F.C. Business News & Notes: Stemtree Closes, Lemon Lane Turns 3 & F.C. Police Chief Talks Bike Safety

Falls Church Business News & Notes: March 5 – 11, 2020

F.C. Police Chief Talks Bike Safety On Local Podcast

An interview by professional cyclist and ProBike FC owner Nick Clark with Falls Church City Police Chief Mary Gavin and Falls Church City Police Emergency Manager Joe Carter will be available on “The ProBike FC Show” podcast starting Wednesday, March 4.

Gavin and Carter discuss rider safety, road laws, and more. The local podcast is available Spotify and Apple Podcast. ProBike FC is located at 116 E. Fairfax Street in Falls Church.

For more information, visit www.ProBikeFC.com.

Stemtree Shutters On Corner of Broad & Maple

Stemtree of Falls Church, located at 228 W. Broad Street, has closed. Stemtree was an enrichment program focused on science, technology and engineering for children.

For inquiries regarding the space now available for lease, contact Joel Dinkins at joel.winfieldgroup@gmail.com or 703- 346-0908.

Lemon Lane Consignment Turns 3

Lemon Lane Children’s Consignment Boutique turns three on Saturday, March 7. The shop owned and operated by Erin Messner will offer sweet treats, bubbly beverages, face painting and a photo booth to celebrate this milestone.

Lemon Lane is located at 246 W. Broad Street in Falls Church and is open Sundays from noon – 4 p.m. and Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m..

For more information, visit www.lemonlaneconsignment.com.

Tours of Historic F.C. Property Set for This Weekend

Kathy Killion, senior advisor of Long & Foster Real Estate’s commercial division, is hosting tours of the historic property at 258 N. Washington Street in Falls Church on Saturday and Sunday, March 7 and 8, from 1 – 3 p.m. The commercial property was built in 1873 and is currently available for purchase.

Tours will include an overview of the building’s history and highlight its unique features.

For more information, email kkillion@lnf.com or call 703-600-9295.

City of F.C. Seeking Participants for Wellness & Benefits Fair

The City of Falls Church is now accepting applications from businesses to participate in its third annual Wellness and Benefits Fair scheduled for Thursday, April 30 from 2 – 7 p.m.

Fitness Centers, personal trainers, mindfulness and relaxation resources, financial wellness resources, healthy eating resources, physical therapists, physicians and medical providers, family and behavioral health resources, and any business focused on community and personal wellness is invited to participate.

The fair will be held in the Falls Church Community Center, 223 Little Falls Street. For more information or to secure space, contact Meaghan DeCelle at mdecelle@fallschurchva.gov or call 703-248-5128.

Local Business Owner Creates F.C. Shopping, Dining Flyer

Christina Novak, owner of New to You, has created a shopping and dining flyer to help direct patrons to participating Falls Church businesses.

The flyers, which include a map and information on each of the businesses are available at the following local shops, services, and restaurants: Action Music, All Things CBD, Audacious Aleworks, Bakeshop, Beadazzled, Botanologica, Brown’s Hardware, CD Cellar, Clare & Don’s Beach Shack, Dominion Wine & Beer, The Happy Tart, Lemon Lane, Lil City Creamery, Neighborhood Barbershop, New to You, Stylish Patina, Thompson Italian, and Tint: A Modern Makerspace.

Giant Opening in Former Shoppers Site at Seven Corners Friday

The new Giant in Seven Corners is expected to open in the former Shoppers Food Warehouse location at 6360 Seven Corners Center on Friday, March 6. The new state of the art Giant will include a full-service pharmacy and an extensive organic section.

Business News & Notes is compiled by Sally Cole, Executive Director of Greater Falls Church Chamber of Commerce. She may be emailed at sally@fallschurchchamber.org.

