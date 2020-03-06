Food Drive Taking Place on March 14

(Photo: Courtesy New Dominion Women’s Club)

NEW DOMINION WOMEN’S CLUB is sponsoring a food drive for Share on March 14 at the Giant on 1454 Chain Bridge Rd., Arlington from 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Donors are advised to stuff the truck with donations to fill the Share food pantry. Share serves more than 200 families in the 22101 and 22102 zip codes who need food, clothing or housing assistance. Middle school and high school students are welcome to volunteer and will receive service hours. A maximum of three students may volunteer for each shift. Those interested can sign up for the slots marked “Student.” For more information or to sign-up, visit NDWC.org.

