MOVING UP IN THE WORLD. Falls Church-based musician and bartender at Liberty Barbecue Eryc Ryan took his talents to the national stage last month with auditions for both “America’s Got Talent” and “The Voice,” in Pasadena, California and Baltimore, Maryland, respectively. Unfortunately, Ryan didn’t make it through the initial call backs for “The Voice,” but won’t hear back from “America’s Got Talent” until the end of March.

