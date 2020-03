George Mason High School’s robotics team, 1418, earned the 2020 Haymarket Event Safety Award at this weekend’s FIRST Chesapeake district competition. Congrats go to team members Sasha Eppler and Stephanie Synnott for their work creating a safety postcard that explains various situations including fire extinguisher use. This award also helps the team by earning points to qualify for Districts. (Photo: Courtesy Curt Westergard)

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments