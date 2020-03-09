Shields to Propose FY2021 Budget Tonight

Falls Church City Manager Wyatt Shields will present his proposed Fiscal Year 2021 Budget and Capital Improvements Program (CIP) to the City Council meeting tonight, Monday, March 9, in Council Chambers at City Hall, 300 Park Avenue, 7:30 p.m.. The meeting will be live streamed on the City’s website and on FCCTV (Cox channel 11, RCN channel 2, and Verizon channel 35). The video will also be available on the City’s website and YouTube channels after the meeting.

The full budget meeting schedule is posted on the City’s website calendar and on the budget webpage. Budget documents and meeting videos will be posted to the City website as they become available. The public is invited to all budget and CIP meetings, including the Sunday, March 22 Town Hall.

The schedule of meetings is as follows: Monday, March 9: City Manager Presents the Budget and CIP at the City Council Meeting (7:30 p.m. in Council Chambers, City Hall), Monday, March 16: Budget Review at the City Council Work Session (7:30 p.m. in the Dogwood Room, City Hall), Sunday, March 22: Town Hall Meeting on the Budget and CIP (2:00 p.m. in Council Chambers, City Hall), Monday, March 23: First Reading of Budget Ordinance, Tax and Utility Rates, and CIP; Public Hearing at the City Council Meeting (7:30 p.m. in Council Chambers, City Hall), Monday, April 6: Budget Review at the City Council Work Session (7:30 p.m. in the Dogwood Room, City Hall), Monday, April 13: Public Hearing of Budget Ordinance, Tax and Utility Rates, and CIP at the City Council Meeting (7:30 p.m. in Council Chambers, City Hall), Monday, April 20: Budget Review and Final Mark Up at the City Council Work Session (7:30 p.m. in the Dogwood Room, City Hall), Monday, April 27: Second Reading of Budget Ordinance, Tax and Utility Rates, and CIP; Anticipated Adoption; Public Hearing at the City Council Meeting (7:30 p.m. in Council Chambers, City Hall).

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments