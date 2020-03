Courtesy Photo

Sun & Moon Taiji One will host a Tai Chi open house with a free trial tai chi class on March 9 from 8 – 9 p.m. for those who want to experience the wide range of physical-mental health benefits of tai chi. The event will take place at the Falls Church location (Jhoon Rhee Tae Kwon Do, Falls Plaza Shopping Center, 1136 West Broad Street, Falls Church). RSVP is required (no walk-ins). Call 301-512-5071 or e-mail SunAndMoonTaijiOne@gmail.com to reserve a spot.

