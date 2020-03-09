Village Preservation Society Seeking Volunteers

The Village Preservation and Improvement Society has a few programs and/or projects in need of leadership in 2020. Two of the programs — the Attic Treasures Sale and the Farmers Market booth — have been held annually for many years, provide exposure for VPIS and assist with raising money to support its initiatives, including the Neighborhood Tree Program, RainSmart and Concerts in the Park.

The Attic Treasures Sale (Spring 2020) lead would oversee every facet of the event, to include finding and scheduling volunteers to work the event (set up, sales, pack up/tear down); the set-up of the “markets/stores” on May 1; overseeing the sale on May 2 and arranging for the pick-up and disposal of any and all items that do not sell. As this is VPIS’ primary fundraising event, most of the board members should be available to assist with set up, sales or tear down.

The Farmers Market booth (Saturdays, May – November) lead would ensure there are volunteers to staff the booth every Saturday. The hours of operation are typically 7 a.m. – noon, with the first shift setting up the booth (awning and tables) and the second shift breaking down the booth and putting things away. Alison Miller and Sam Beatty will ensure any leaders have the supplies they need (coffee, creamer, sugars, cups, stirrers, drinks) and will collect any donations they may receive. VPIS does not set up at the Farmers Market when it rains, and it would be the responsibility of the lead to make the determination to be closed and to notify the volunteers in advance.

Other projects also in need of a lead/volunteer are: Planning the Arbor Day Celebration and managing/monitoring the care of the many commemorative gardens VPIS has donated

If anyone is interested in volunteering their time to chair or co-chair one of these long standing VPIS projects, or would like additional information, email vpisfc@gmail.com or vpis.president@gmail.com, or reach out directly to a board member.

