Invitation to Personal Project Showcase at Mason High

The public is invited to the George Mason High School (7124 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church) Personal Project Showcase on Wednesday, March 11 from 7 – 8 p.m. The sophomore class will present independent inquiry projects on topics of personal interest, and the challenging goals they set around these topics. Students have documented the process through the cycle of investigating, planning, taking action and reflecting, and they look forward to sharing their experiences.

The Personal Project marks the culmination of the International Baccalaureate (IB) Middle Years Programme (MYP) and is a requirement set by the IB for all MYP students globally. Students will be showcasing the Personal Projects in Mason’s main and auxiliary gyms. Topics include social media, gun sense legislation, playing the harp, cooking, fashion design, music therapy and more.

