Person in Falls Church Tests ‘Presumptive Positive’ for Coronavirus

The view of the coronavirus under an electron microscope.

An employee at the U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, located in the greater area of Falls Church, has tested “presumptive” positive for the coronavirus, according to the Navy Bureau of Public Affairs.

It was reported Tuesday afternoon that the civilian employee is currently at a Northern Virginia hospital under medical care in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Guidelines. The positive COVID-19 test result is considered a presumptive positive, pending confirmatory testing by CDC.

According to the report, personnel that the individual immediately identified having close contact with have been notified and are in self-isolation at their residence. It continued, saying military health professionals are conducting a thorough contact investigation to determine whether any other personnel may have been in close contact and possibly exposed. Depending on the results of that investigation, additional precautionary measures may be taken.

The U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery is located at 7700 Arlington Blvd.

As of Wednesday evening, the Virginia Department of Health has confirmed nine cases of people testing positive for the coronavirus in Virginia.

The Virginia Department of Health confirmed a presumptive positive case via the Chickahominy Health District Wednesday, a case in Loudoun County Tuesday morning, two presumptive cases on Monday (Fairfax County, Spotsylvania County), along with three previously announced (City of Fairfax, Fort Belvoir in Fairfax County, Arlington County). Lastly, the Virginia Beach Health Department confirmed two presumptive cases in Virginia Beach on Tuesday.

According to the VDH, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 can cause mild to more severe respiratory illness with symptoms including fever, cough and difficulty breathing. In a small proportion of patients, COVID-19 can cause complications, including death, particularly among those who are older or who have chronic medical conditions. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person. COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article stated the Falls Church case was the ninth positive test in Virginia. It was, in fact, the eighth at that time (Now, there are nine confirmed cases). The Virginia Department of Health and the Navy Bureau of Public Affairs issued separate press releases concerning the same individual.

