Republican Challenger to Beyer Announces Campaign

On Friday, Mark Ellmore officially filed to seek the Republican nomination for Congress from Virginia’s Eighth District in 2020.

Virginia’s Eighth Congressional District includes all of Arlington County, portions of Fairfax County and the independent cities of Alexandria and Falls Church. It is currently represented in Congress by Democratic Rep. Don Beyer, Jr..

A lifelong resident of Alexandria, Ellmore is a residential lending executive who argues that his financial background will help balance the budget and keep taxes low. He also states that he is committed to working in Congress to keep the economy strong, reducing the costs of healthcare for hardworking Americans and keeping U.S. borders safe and secure.

According to a press release, Ellmore has served on the boards of several local charities, including Community Lodgings, Offender Aid and Restoration and Know the Truth Ministries. Ellmore has also traveled abroad to Haiti and Puerto Rico to help with their respective relief efforts, in addition to serving at refugee camps in the Middle East and Germany.

In running for Congress, Ellmore says he will represent all of the diverse viewpoints that make up the nearly 650,000 voters currently living in Virginia’s Eighth District in Washington, D.C. That includes pledging to prioritize constituent services and pushing for equality and opportunity for all minorities as well as those in need within the Northern Virginia community.

For more information, visit MarkEllmore.com.

