(Photo: News-Press)

FALLS CHURCH NATIVE David Meredith, the CEO of Everbridge, was in town with his wife and two kids visiting his mom (Mary, right) last week following his live appearance on the Mad Money show hosted by Jim Cramer on CNBC. Everbridge is a “critical event management” firm based in Massachusetts. David grew up on W. Columbia St. and played pick-up hoops often after school at the Community Center.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments