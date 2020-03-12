Bunny Hop Run in Arlington Open for Registration

The Arlington Bunny Hop 5K Charity Fun Run/Walk’s mission is to provide an opportunity for people of all ages to enjoy a healthy, spring weather activity together and to raise support for local Arlington charities. Competitive and casual runners are encouraged to attend.

Bridges to Independence and OAR (Offender Aid and Restoration) will be the beneficiaries of all net proceeds this year.

The Bunny Hop has provided $20,000 in aid to local charities over the last two years and is hoping more will join for a romp through the historic and eclectic Ashton Heights neighborhood near Clarendon on April 18 at 8 a.m. starting at the Clarendon United Methodist Church (606 N. Irving St., Arlington)

5K finisher medals will be given to all children crossing the finish line. A family style block party will be featured after the race with characters, free food, bounce houses, a fire truck and live music.

Costumes are welcome and encouraged. Medals will be awarded to three finishers with the best costumes.

Course and registration information is available at ArlingtonBunnyHop.org. Reduced prices are available through March 15.

Parking will be restricted along Irving Street between N. 7th St and Pershing Drive.

The course will be closed to vehicles from 7:30 a.m. until approximately 9:30 a.m.

