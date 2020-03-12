F.C. Schools Cancel Field Trips, Large Group Events Though School, Sports & Day Care Still On

Falls Church City Public Schools Superintendent Peter Noonan announced Thursday afternoon the school system’s next steps in responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter to parents and staff, Noonan announced field trips are canceled and no large group events will be held before, during or after school, though spring sports and after school activities and clubs will continue and the day care program will remain open.

In addition, Noonan announced no guest speakers, non-parental visitors or non-instructional related visitors will be allowed in schools.

The above changes will take effect this Monday, March 15 and last through April 10 when officials will reassess the situation.

The Fairfax County Health Department, which covers the City of Falls Church, told F.C. school officials there is currently no evidence of community spread in the area, and they do not recommend the closure of schools at this time, reported Noonan.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency Thursday in response to the coronavirus outbreak. According to the Virginia Department of Health, as of Thursday afternoon, there have been 17 “presumptive” positive coronavirus cases in Virginia, including one in the greater Falls Church area. In addition, there have been 12 reported cases in Maryland and 10 in Washington, D.C.

