In the District X Band Assessment, George Mason High School band musicians performed three prepared pieces as well as competing in a separate sight-reading assessment, along with bands from Fairfax County and Alexandria. The Mason students achieved superior ratings from all four judges, performing the most difficult level “6” music. The band leaves Saturday for their performance trip to Orlando.

