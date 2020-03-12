Mustangs Lose State Tourney Opener in Overtime

(Photo: Carol Sly)

A CRUSHING LOSS in overtime during the Class 3 state quarterfinals ended George Mason High School’s girls basketball team’s season, falling 48-45 to Booker T. Washington High School. Up by three after the first quarter and then down 21-17 by halftime, the Mustangs trimmed that margin a bit heading into the fourth down 31-28. Mason clawed back into contention by tying the game at 41 and sending it into overtime, but the Mustangs never led during the period and were ultimately outdone by the visitors from Norfolk.

(Photo: Carol Sly)

THE UNWELCOME ENDING doesn’t dispell the accomplishments of the season. Mason made it back to its first state tournament in two years, following its defeat to Buffalo Gap High School in the state semifinal in 2018. Sophomore guard Zoraida Icabalceta made 1st team All-District and All-Region, with senior guard Julia Rosenberger and freshman forward Elizabeth Creed both making 2nd team All-District and All-Region. Head coach Chris Carrico was also named Region 3B Coach of the Year as well as Northwestern District Co-Coach of the Year.

