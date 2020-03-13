Business News & Notes: Free Pharmacy Delivery, Baddpizza Opens & F.C. Fire Dept. Honors Mr. Brown

Falls Church Business News & Notes: March 12 – 18, 2020

F.C. Pharmacies Offering Free Delivery

Broad Street Pharmacy provides free delivery service for prescriptions to customers in Falls Church, McLean, and Arlington. This is a free service the independent pharmacy, which is owned and operated by Reza Ghaderi, has always offered but it is of special note now as health officials recommend taking additional precautions and staying home to avoid potential contract with the coronavirus. As a result of COVD-19, CVS is now also offering free prescription delivery.

Broad Street Pharmacy is located at 450 W. Broad Street. CVS has two stores in Falls Church City and five in the greater Falls Church area. For more information, visit www.broadstpharmacy.com and www.cvs.com.

NoVa Chamber Hosting Webinar on Businesses & Virus-Related Impact

The Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce is hosting a free webinar called “Employer Exposures and Protecting Your Business” offering practical suggestions to protect businesses from virus-related impact and loss on Friday, March 13 at 2 p.m.

The webinar will address issues surrounding business and supply chain interruption (trade, cargo transport); workers compensation considerations; general liability; international and domestic travel; employee health considerations; and contingency plans. Quarantine protocol will not be addressed.

For more information, visit www.novachamber.org.

Baddpizza Opens in Falls Church

Baddpizza is now open for business in Broaddale Plaza at 346 W. Broad Street in Falls Church. Its “deliciously badd” Buffalo, New York-style pizza and wings are available, along with subs, salads, sides, drinks and desserts, for take-out and delivery.

Positions are still available for in-store baddteam members, delivery drivers, and assistant manager. To apply email jobs@baddpizza.com. For more information, visit www.badpizza.com.

F.C. EDO, Chamber Co-Sponsoring Small Business Tax Workshop

The Falls Church Economic Development Office and the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce are co-sponsoring “Small Business Academy Workshop: Small Business Taxes,” coordinated by the Virginia Department of Small Business & Supplier Diversity, on Wednesday, March 18 from 10 a.m. – noon. The workshop will address small business tax requirements.

The event is free but seats are limited and registration is recommended. Visit the events calendar at www.FallsChurchChamber.org for more information or to register.

Questions regarding the event may be directed to the event organizer, Chris Ley at chris.ley@sbsd.virginia.gov.

F.C. Fire Department Honors Hugh Brown & Brown’s Hardware

(Photo courtesy: Falls Church Volunteer Fire Department)

The Falls Church Volunteer Fire Department presented Brown’s Hardware with a fire helmet honoring Hugh Brown on Friday, March 6. The honor was in recognition of “Mr. Hugh Brown’s lifetime of giving to the City of Falls Church; a commitment of giving that continues posthumously through a generous donation to our organization.”

Mr. Brown’s father, Horace E. Brown, was one of the original trustees of the FCVFD in 1925.

Business News & Notes is compiled by Sally Cole, Executive Director of Greater Falls Church Chamber of Commerce. She may be emailed at sally@fallschurchchamber.org.

