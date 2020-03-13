City of F.C. Announces Program, Event Cancellations Due to COVID-19

All City of Falls Church Recreation and Parks classes, events, community center and library programs and events have been canceled in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a Friday press release, the City said it is working with the Fairfax County Health Department officials to monitor the situation and minimize any potential impact of the virus.

The City’s Farmers Market, held on Saturday outside of City Hall, will continue as scheduled, though no food samples will be provided. In addition, City facilities including City Hall, the community center and the temporary location of Mary Riley Styles Public Library will remain open.

City employee travel for City business out of the region is suspended, according to the release and employees who travel outside the area for personal reason are encouraged to self-quarantine before returning to work.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency Thursday and it has been announced that 30 people in Virginia have tested positive for the coronavirus. Earlier Friday, Falls Church City Public Schools announced all its schools will close effective this Monday, March 16 through April 14.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments