The Washington Metropolitan Accordion Society invites the public to a concert and workshop by virtuoso accordionist Stas Venglevski on Sunday, March 15 at 4 p.m. at Sleepy Hollow United Methodist Church (3435 Sleepy Hollow Rd., Falls Church).

A reception will follow. Non-members pay $8; free for members and children under 12.

For more information on this concert, visit washingtonaccordions.org or contact peter@musicisforever.com.

