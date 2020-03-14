F.C. Arts Opens Exhibit on Works Honoring Women

JOANNA BLAKE with her “Virtus” sculpture. (Courtesy photo)

Exhibiting female and male artists will share their stories and those of women they admire at Falls Church Arts’ (700-B W. Broad St., Falls Church) gallery opening for “A Woman’s Journey,” which will run from March 14 – April 19.

Among the artworks are a photographic work tracking a woman’s journey down the Congo River, a journey through cancer to recovery, a pilot in pearls, a warrior princess, a pilot from Addis Ababa, a Kashi widow, a belly dancer in Seville and friends and family gathering around after the death of a parent.

FCA will also have the work of Joanna Campbell Blake featured at the gallery.

On her 39th birthday vacation, Blake was tragically killed in a motorcycle accident on May 22, 2016, just as her career in figurative sculpture had taken off.

She was married to Falls Church resident Ike Blake.

Since 2001, Blake had worked in the Washington, D.C. area for Kaskey Studios, where she contributed her design and sculpting skills to the creation of a number of large scale public monuments, most notably the National World War II Memorial.

She completed an eight-by-ten foot bronze sculpture to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bladensburg in the War of 1812 and two relief panels to honor slaves buried at the Contraband and Freedman’s Cemetery Memorial in nearby Alexandria.

Her sculpture, “Virtus,” was selected as a finalist in the design competition for a monument to be located on Richmond’s Capitol Grounds commemorating the struggles and accomplishment of Virginia’s women throughout the history of The Commonwealth.

Artists specializing in oil and acrylic painting, photography, watercolor, collages, pen and ink, digital painting, mixed media on wood and canvas will all be a part of the show.

Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

