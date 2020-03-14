F.C. Ed. Foundation’s Gala Tickets On Sale Now

From Super Grants and Advanced Staff Training Grants to Teacher of the Year and Professional of the Year awards, ESOL and Special Ed programs, the Falls Church Education Foundation supports all these programs and more from funding received through its biggest fundraiser of the year, the annual FCEF Gala & Auction.

This year’s theme is “Roaring Twenties,” and the foundation hopes all interested attendees join in for the event on Friday, May 15. Tickets are on sale now at fcedf.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/RoaringTwenties and include live music, casino games, dinner and drinks, as well as a live and silent auction. Those who are unable to attend are asked to consider purchasing a ticket for a teacher or staff member. There are already more than sixty interested in attending. The community may also donate at any time by clicking on “Donate Now” at fcedf.org. All contributions are welcomed and appreciated.

