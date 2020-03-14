F.C. Resident Wins Best Drama Award at Film Festival

Long-time Falls Green resident Cheryl Felicia Rhoads won the Best Drama Award at the Mysticon Film Festival in Roanoke on March 1. Rhoads is an actress, acting teacher and film producer who won the award for her short film in competition with 300 other entries.

Her film is called “Reunion” and is about a 1972 high-school class reunion attended by both live alumni and ghosts.

Rhoads will host a five-hour workshop on improvisation at the Falls Green Club House on Sunday afternoon, March 15.

For more information about Rhoads’ acting school, email chrlrhoads@aol.com or call 703-536-5786.

