City of F.C. Announces Closures of Community Center & Library Until April 12

Mary Riley Styles Library and the Falls Church Community Center will be closed for at least the next month as part of the City’s effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus, the City of F.C. announced Sunday evening.

The closures, which take effect Monday, March 14 and will last until April 12, were made under guidance from the City’s “Public Meeting & Gathering Guidance to Mitigate and Contain the Spread of COVID-19.” Falls Church City Hall will remain open.

On Friday, Falls Church City Public Schools announced it will close its school system until April 14 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Sunday evening, there have been at least 3,386 reported cases of the coronavirus in the United States, including 45 in Virginia.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced a state of emergency and has enacted a statewide ban of gatherings of more than 100 people in an effort to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

