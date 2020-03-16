Digital Learning Event Coming to Kilmer Middle

Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) students, families and community members are invited to attend any of five upcoming digital learning and digital citizenship events. All sessions are being held free of charge.

Upcoming sessions include: Supporting Students in a Digital World: Bridging Technology Use at Home and School, sponsored by the Marshall Pyramid, will be held on Wednesday, March 18, from 6:15 – 8:15 p.m. at Kilmer Middle School (8100 Wolftrap Rd., Vienna).

Included will be a keynote speaker, sessions on digital safety and wellness, healthy tech habits, a student panel discussion, and a share fair.

