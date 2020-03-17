Arlington’s Virginia Hospital Center Announces Drive-Through Coronavirus Testing

Photo: Arlington County.

Virginia Hospital Center in Arlington will open a temporary site for limited drive-through COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, the County announced in a press release Tuesday night. It is the second drive-through testing site in the Northern Virginia area with Kaiser Permanente offering testing for members at its Tysons location.

All patients will need to have a referral from a doctor and an appointment, and they will need to be residents of Arlington County, employees of the county government or public schools, or patients of hospital staff.

“Arlington County is appreciative of our partnership with Virginia Hospital Center to facilitate sample collection for our community at this drive-through center,” Arlington County Board Chair Libby Garvey said in the release. “This is an important collaborative effort at a critical time.”

Only people exhibiting symptoms including fevers, chills, coughing or shortness of breath and who have received a written orders for COVID-19 testing from a licensed medical provider will be eligible for testing. Patients who aren’t showing any symptoms will not be tested, even if they were in contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus. Patients will need to remain in their cars through testing.

The center, located at 1429 N. Quincy Street, opens Wednesday at 9 a.m. and will be open on weekdays from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Virginia Hospital Center says test results will be available within five to seven business days. To schedule an appointment, patients should call 703-558-5766 between 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

