F.C. Distillers to Produce, Distribute Hand Sanitizer to Public

(Photo: Jody Fellows)

City of Falls Church distillery Falls Church Distillers is producing a hand sanitizer and plans to distribute the first 5,000 ounces free to the public starting this Friday.

F.C. Distillers owner Michael Paluzzi said that the “Aim High” sanitizer, made with a high-alcohol content corn distillate along with palm-derived glycerin and an essential oil blend, is targeting a release of this Friday. The distillery will set aside 5,000 ounces to be distributed free-of-charge, in up to 5 oz. allotments. They will also have gallon and half-gallon amounts available for purchase below market prices, Paluzzi says.

It will be “bring your own container,” so Paluzzi urges residents to bring empty sanitizer bottles or milk jugs from home.

This is the first time F.C. Distillers had produced the sanitizer which will disrupt the distillery’s normal operation. If there is need for more after the initial batch, Paluzzi says his operation will “definitely” produce more.

Paluzzi tells the News-Press everything is disrupted for everyone. “We are no exception,” he says.

If all goes as planned with the production, Paluzzi is aiming to have the hand sanitizer available starting this Friday, March 20 from 5 – 9 p.m. and on Saturday, March 21 from noon – 5 p.m, though he’s still unsure if distribution will take place inside or outside of the distillery, located at 442 S. Washington St., at this time.

On Monday, Paluzzi told the News-Press he is shutting down the restaurant and bar portion of his distillery until at least Sunday. The onsite ABC store, however, will remain open.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments