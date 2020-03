(Photo: Courtesy Devin Buries)

ALL FIRED UP for their march along the proposed route of a high-pressure gas pipeline are these Pimmit Hills residents on March 6. The community has been vocally opposed to the planned pipeline for over a year, saying that their neighborhood is unfairly being targeted for such a project due to its lower income and higher minority population than other nearby residential subdivisions.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments