Virginia Supreme Court Issues 21-Day Ban on New Eviction Cases

The Supreme Court of Virginia today issued an order declaring a judicial emergency suspending all non-essential, non-emergency court proceedings for the next 21 days, including new eviction cases, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring issued the following statement, “It would be an absolute outrage for Virginians to be evicted from their homes during this emergency, especially as we are asking them to practice social distancing and stay home to prevent further spread of COVID-19. This temporary eviction suspension is particularly important for hourly wage earners who are more likely to lose income and not be able to pay their rent because of business closures. I want to thank the Supreme Court of Virginia for making this important decision to protect Virginians during these unprecedented times.”

Additionally, following Attorney General Herring’s request, the State Corporation Commission ordered a halt on disconnections by regulated utilities for 60 days during the state of emergency. Last Friday, Attorney General Herring filed an emergency petition requesting a freeze on disconnections.

