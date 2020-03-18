Status of Falls Church-Area Restaurants During Coronavirus Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic will be devastating to the restaurant industry, in Falls Church and beyond. Some of your favorite places to eat, drink, gather and socialize likely won’t survive over the next few months.

The current closures and service limitations will not only have a crippling effect on the owners of these small, locally-owned businesses but the hundreds of workers who they employ as well.

The News-Press will be keeping track of the service status of Falls Church area restaurants during this time. See below for an updated list of restaurants, their operating status, the services they currently offer and information on how to purchase gift cards (scroll right), if available.

Please contact Jody Fellows at jfellows@fcnp.com to add your Falls Church-area restaurant to the list.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments