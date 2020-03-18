‘Midsummer Night’s Dream’ Comes to Justice High

Wolfpack Theatre will present this year’s spring play, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” from March 19 – 21 at Justice High School (3301 Peace Valley Lane, Falls Church).

This romantic comedy features star-crossed lovers and fairies in a world full of magical creatures, mysterious circumstances and marvelous characters. The community is invited to witness this modern take on a Shakespearean classic set in the world of the early 1980’s, when the top 10 hits at any moment could be any style of music — disco, rock, hip hop, folk, jazz, country and punk — and just plain different. There’s dancing, music, costumes and intrigue set to the beat of eclectic music.

Wolfpack Theatre is also hosting a special Fairy Tea following the Saturday, March 21st, 2 p.m. matinee. Participants will have a chance to meet a magical fairies, have cool drinks and photo opportunities for a $5 admission fee (parents attend free with children). For an additional $5, attendees can create their own fairy garden. RSVPs are required at wolfpacktheatre.org.

Show times are as follows: Thursday, March 19 at 7 p.m.; Friday, March 20 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 21 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

General Admission tickets are $10 and are $8 for students and seniors.

Interested attendees are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance (no service charge) at wolfpacktheatre.org, but tickets will also be available at the door for cash, check and credit card.

