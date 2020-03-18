Notice to Readers on Receiving Delivery of News-Press

Dear Falls Church News-Press reader,

Your safety, and the safety of our employees and delivery contractors, is critically important to us. In terms of receiving the delivery of our newspaper, the World Health Organization has stated it is safe to receive packages including newspapers. Our preparation, printing and delivery processes are guided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations. Our distribution team will be the first and only people handling the paper and each member wears disposable gloves during delivery.

We want to thank you again for your support for our journalism, especially at a time when our ability to provide reliable and credible information to every household in our community with our weekly print editions, and also in a real-time basis online, is so very important.

Your friends at the Falls Church News-Press

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments