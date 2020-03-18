Rumor of F.C. Family Infected With Virus Untrue, Shields & Noonan Tell FCNP

A rumor circulating on social media tonight that a Falls Church family, including a student of the school system, have contracted the coronavirus is untrue, both City Manager Wyatt Shields and Superintendent Peter Noonan confirmed to the News-Press Wednesday night.

Noonan said that a concerned family failed to meet the symptom criteria for a test by the Fairfax County Health Department, and Shields stressed that all reports of infections will come directly from that health department to the City as soon as they are identified.

