Arlington Lions Cancel Upcoming Fundraiser

The Northwest Arlington Lions are cancelling their maple syrup, pecan and citrus fundraiser. They released the following statement about the cancellation:

“Due to the possible dangers of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic to our loyal customers and to our Lions and dedicated helpers, we have just decided to cancel our Charities Fresh Citrus Fundraiser for March. As it is too late to cancel our order for citrus, we will donate the Fresh Citrus to various community groups who serve or distribute meals and food to the many less fortunate in our communities – as we have done with unsold citrus after each delivery in the past. We thank you for your support of our community service projects and look forward to having citrus for you in Dec. 2020.”

