COVID-19 Now Community Spread in Northern Virginia; F.C. Farmers Market Called Off

Health officials say there is now evidence the coronavirus is community spread in the Northern Virginia area. The news comes the day it was reported a resident at The Kensington assisted living facility on W. Broad St. tested positive for COVID-19, the first such case in the City of Falls Church.

According to the Fairfax County Health Department, there are a total of 16 reported positive cases in the Fairfax Health District which includes the City of F.C., Fairfax County, City of Fairfax and towns inside the county. In Falls Church’s neighboring Arlington County, the Virginia Department of Health reports a total of 17 positive cases, the highest total of any locality in the state.

The Centers for Disease Control define community spread, or “community transmission,” as the spread of an illness for which the source of infection is unknown.

After news of the coronavirus becoming community spread was reported, the City of Falls Church announced it has suspended its farmers market this Saturday. It “will await further guidance from the Commonwealth regarding mass gatherings and food sources,” a press release said.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments